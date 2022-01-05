Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Sells 17,278 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $747,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ted Kummert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32.

PATH traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,466,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,651. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,807,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,887,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

