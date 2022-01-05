Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells 1,045 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $18,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,021. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after acquiring an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

