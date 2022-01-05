Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products accounts for 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.89% of Installed Building Products worth $28,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

