Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 70,313 shares.The stock last traded at $42.85 and had previously closed at $40.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

