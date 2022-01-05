InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.39% of InterDigital worth $49,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IDCC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

