International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Trading 1.2% Higher

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.12. 8,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 9,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

The stock has a market cap of $396.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in International General Insurance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 183,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

