International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 7,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after buying an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

IP traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 111,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

