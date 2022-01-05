International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.31

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.31 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 128.13 ($1.73). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 97,708 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.31. The company has a market cap of £302.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.