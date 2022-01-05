International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.31

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.31 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 128.13 ($1.73). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 97,708 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.31. The company has a market cap of £302.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

