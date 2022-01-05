Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Intevac by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

