Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 15.2%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) was up 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 93,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 63,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$27.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.