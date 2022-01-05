Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 15.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

