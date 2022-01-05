Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,925 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQAL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,848,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $48.24.

