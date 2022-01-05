Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.54

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 52035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,809 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,672,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 120,783 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,177,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

