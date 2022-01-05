Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.54

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 52035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,809 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,672,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 120,783 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,177,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

