Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 166.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

