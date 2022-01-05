Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $318,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 641,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after buying an additional 104,863 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33.

