Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 35,747 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 802% compared to the typical volume of 3,961 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

AVCT stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

