Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,099 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,484% compared to the average volume of 236 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. 730,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,676. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,321,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

