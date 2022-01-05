IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.10. 29,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.46. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

