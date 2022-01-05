IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,496 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after buying an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 138,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.23. 227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,405. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

