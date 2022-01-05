IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,615 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,491. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average is $167.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

