IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $16.82 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, IQeon has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and $2.03 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00006631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

