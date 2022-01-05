iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,600 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the November 30th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $128.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.01 and a 12 month high of $133.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,645,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,575,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after buying an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,281,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

