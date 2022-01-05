iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 99.3% in December

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HEWG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 28,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,666. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

