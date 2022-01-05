iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of IYY opened at $118.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

