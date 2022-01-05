iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

