iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 66.3% in December

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.