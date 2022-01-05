iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

