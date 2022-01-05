iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $3.361 dividend. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.