iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 155.1% in December

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 155.1% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,704,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,139,000 after acquiring an additional 110,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares in the last quarter.

