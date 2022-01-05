iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.09

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 18382799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,300 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,670,000 after acquiring an additional 235,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,751,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

