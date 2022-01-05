iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,832,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,012,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $60.19 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

