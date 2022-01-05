iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $142.11

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $142.11 and last traded at $142.11, with a volume of 365614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.29.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average of $161.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.