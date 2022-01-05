iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $142.11

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $142.11 and last traded at $142.11, with a volume of 365614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day moving average of $161.45.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.