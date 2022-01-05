iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Boosted by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

IWV stock opened at $278.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $220.13 and a one year high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.58.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

