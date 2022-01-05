iSun Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,520 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the average daily volume of 205 call options.

Shares of iSun stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 4,828,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,536. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83. iSun has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iSun will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISUN shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iSun by 134.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 137,303 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iSun by 76.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

