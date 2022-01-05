Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 80.8% over the last three years.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.