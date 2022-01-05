Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of ITRM opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

