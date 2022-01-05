James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,346.31

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,346.31 ($18.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,296 ($17.46). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($17.99), with a volume of 2,653 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRPR shares. boosted their price objective on shares of James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.87) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,347.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,346.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.56 million and a PE ratio of 40.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 1,700 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($34,361.95).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

