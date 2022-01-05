James Knowles Purchases 500,000 Shares of High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) insider James Knowles bought 500,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,388.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
About High Peak Royalties
