James Knowles Purchases 500,000 Shares of High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) insider James Knowles bought 500,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,388.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About High Peak Royalties

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets. It has royalties over 20 oil and gas permits in Australia and over 2,000 wells in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

