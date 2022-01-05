Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $104.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.