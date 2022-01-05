Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IESC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 7,660.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IES by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IES stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.22. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.