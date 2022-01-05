Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Trimble by 16.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trimble by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.