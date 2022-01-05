Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $277,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,029,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54.

