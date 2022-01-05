Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $19.73

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $19.27. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,239,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 691,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

