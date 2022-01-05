JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

