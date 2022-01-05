JMP Securities Begins Coverage on AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTH opened at $6.01 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

