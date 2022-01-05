JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CTV opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Innovid has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

