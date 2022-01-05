JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,560. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,743. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.