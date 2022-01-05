John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

JBT stock opened at $162.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock worth $969,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

