Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

