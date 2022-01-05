Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 4,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 251,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.
JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $807.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
