Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 4,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 251,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $807.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

